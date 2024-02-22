Lara Trump Doubles Down: Every RNC Penny Is Going To Trump

I'm sure the 218 or so Republicans in the House of Representatives are thrilled with such statements, knowing that when push comes to shove, the Republican National Committee will soon be rebranded as the Trump National Committee.

She said something similar last week, but then it was getting Trump elected. Now it's more explicitly to line his pockets.

Source: Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Lara Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, said that she would direct every cent raised by the Republican National Committee to his White House comeback bid and winning majorities in Congress if she helped lead the organization. “We need to make sure that every penny of every dollar donated to the RNC is going to Donald Trump’s campaign, to making sure that we expand our lead in the House with America First patriots who love this country, that we take back the Senate on Nov. 5th of this year,” she said in a speech in Beaufort, South Carolina, on Wednesday. Donald Trump earlier this month said he wants to replace current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel with North Carolina Republican Committee Chair Michael Whatley as chair and Lara Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, as co-chair. Bringing in close allies to run the national party would give the former president greater control over the organization, including over how it spends its money.

And what about those pesky legal costs?

Lara Trump deflected when asked if she would approve of using RNC funds to cover Trump’s legal costs, saying that she believes the bills have “already been covered at this point” by the crowd-funding platform GoFundMe.

And before I spit out my coffee, that Stand With Trump crowd fundraiser is now approaching $1 million in donations. Which just goes to prove that P.T. Barnum (or whomever actually said it) was right. There really is a sucker born every minute.

