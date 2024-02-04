Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring." -- David Bowie
On this day in 1972, David Bowie recorded the final songs for his iconic fifth album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

The Garden of Forking Paths: Why does 40%+ of America still support Trump?

Earth-Bound Misfit: Florida Seeks to Become a Safe State for Racists and Other Bigots.

Eschaton: Cliché.

Attention dinodaur nerds! An OSU Ph.D. student is credited with the discovery of a new species of dinosaur and earned the right to name it Eoneophron infernalis, which translates to “Pharoah's Dawn Chicken from Hell.”

