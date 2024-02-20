Nancy Mace Escalates Whining War Against Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) accused former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of sexism after he said she needed to seek help and "straighten out her life."

During an interview on Monday, conservative podcaster Steve Bannon told Mace that McCarthy was attacking eight Republicans who voted to oust him as Speaker.

Bannon asked if McCarthy had insulted her mental health because she was a woman.

"I know you're not one to, you know, go to the woke false feminism that many of the woke Karens go to," Bannon opined. "Would Kevin McCarthy, he's going after the other eight. Has he ever gone after any of the other eight and saying, I hope they get the help they need and imply that there's some mental or personal issues there?"

"Does he just do this with women?" he wondered.

"Oh, it sure does seem like it," Mace replied. "I seem to be singled out for some reason."

"Of course, I'm not like the other seven because I am a woman, and I don't like to pull the woman card, but I am the only woman of the eight, and I have a backbone," she continued. "In fact, he knew I was going to vote against him for speaker, and he didn't even have the balls to call me and try to figure out why or what he could do to improve the situation to win my vote back and said he called."

"Did he just call you crazy?" Bannon asked.

"I think he did call me crazy," Mace confirmed. "I think he called me mentally unstable because I replaced the swamp in my D.C. office like I had had enough of it."

"A lot of male members do that," she added. "But just because I'm a woman, there's something off about that. It's like calling a woman saying she's upset or she's emotional."

"No, I'm just leading like every other member of Congress. And when I want to have a change, I'm allowed to have that."