Russian Engineer Kills Himself After Rocket He Designed Kills His Grandmother

What's also interesting to me is that his surname was Gorobets (also transliterated as Horobets) which is a Ukrainian name, meaning "sparrow." So it would appear he spent his time designing weapons that would ultimately kill and injure Ukrainians and thought nothing of it until one of the rockets killed his own grandmother.

An engineer employed at a Russian defense plant has reportedly taken his own life after a missile which he was involved in creating struck an apartment building in Kharkiv and killed his grandmother. Gorobets Anton Igorevich was reportedly employed by the Almaz-Antey defense plant which is engaged in the development and production of anti-aircraft missiles, radar equipment, and components for air defense and missile defense systems. His lifeless body was discovered by a concerned friend who noticed his absence from work. The incident was reported by the Russian Telegram channel "New Great Russia" which also showed what it claims was a picture of his body and his suicide note.

In a suicide note found in his breast pocket, Anton wrote that “he couldn't live” after the missile hit the house where his grandmother lived. “I, Gorobets Anton Igorevich, worked as an engineer at the Main System Design Bureau, Almaz-Antey Air Defense Concern, named after Academician A.A. Raspletin. “A few days ago, a rocket that I had a hand in flew to Kharkiv, hitting the house where my grandmother lived on my mother's side; she passed away. I couldn't live with it,” Gorobets wrote. "What is happening now is a horror and a nightmare. I refuse to participate anymore, but I can't bring my grandmother back either," he added

