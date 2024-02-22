Russian Mil Blogger Shoots Himself After Revealing Horrific Losses

Russia recently took the small city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine after nine years of trying, and intensively since last October. To do this, they lost 16,000 dead and at least 30,000 injured in a place that no longer has any people living there. Those numbers align closely with what Ukrainian officials have also said, with more than 17,000 dead and over 30,000 injured. “The losses of Russians around Avdiivka are colossal. My colleagues and I did the calculations and pulled up our archival records from the beginning of the year,” said Dmitry Likhovy, Ukrainian military spokesman.

When Andrey Morozov mentioned the numbers for their horrendous losses he began being attacked on all sides, including by some of the most well-known propagandists on state television. And when that happens it's a sign that your days are numbered in Mother Russia.

Source: Novaya Gazeta

A Russian pro-Kremlin blogger and a combatant in the Donbas reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday after being attacked by several leading Russian propagandists for a story he published about the 16,000 Russian soldiers who died in the months-long battle for Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. Andrey Morozov, better known as “Murz” posted a suicide note on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning saying that he had decided to end his life after he was made to delete his post about the battle for Avdiivka by commanding officers who had come under pressure from “political whores … too shit scared to come and pull the trigger themselves”. Morozov blamed Russian talk show host and Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov in particular for his treatment after his post drew criticism from propagandists Yulia Vityazeva and Armen Gasparyan on the Solovyov LIVE TV show on Sunday. A well-known provocateur whose Telegram channel had over 120,000 subscribers, Morozov was imprisoned for three years in 2007 for shooting at a United Russia sign on the FSB building in Moscow, IStories reported. He also physically assaulted opposition politician Ilya Yashin in 2005. Since 2014, he has been fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Some helpful background here on who this character was.

Z-blogger and Russian military officer Andrey Morozov "Murz" allegedly shot himself in Donbas.



Presumably, the 44-year-old author of the Telegram channel "They Write to Us from Ioannina" and a serviceman of regiment No. 1487 committed suicide because of bullying. In his Telegram… pic.twitter.com/riNGHkSxrL — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 21, 2024

In Russia 🇷🇺, Z-blogger Andrei "Murz" Morozov committed suicide.



Morozov’s suicide note complained about persecution & “political prostitutes led by Vladimir Solovyov.”



According to the pro-Kremlin writer, Russia 🇷🇺 lost over 16,000 troops in taking Avdivka, Ukraine 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/cxSlVCSaP0 — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) February 21, 2024

And his now-deleted Telegram post which effectively ended his life.

_______________________

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please, don't go through this alone. No matter what problems you are dealing with, there is help. The 988 Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States. Call, text, or chat, 988. Your life matters.