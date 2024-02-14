'You're A Joke': The Internet Smacks Marge Over Mayorkas Impeachment

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has been impeached by the House by a vote of 214-213 in the second attempt, marking this the first time it's happened to a cabinet member since 1876. His crime? Well, there were no crimes, but Republicans are pacifying former Prissydent Donald Trump because he likes playing tit-for-fucking-tat politics. It will now move on to the Senate and get nowhere. This isn't about the border with Republicans. They revealed themselves by voting against a border deal, then voting to impeach Mayorkas.
Wannabe impeachment manager Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a victory lap, but the interest quickly slapped her down. She accused Maylorkas of breaking border laws, but she wasn't specific.
Xitter users jumped in.
"Virtually nothing" is going to be my new band name.
Doesn't she have a 'polyamorous tantric sex guru' or a job to tend to? Right now, we have a GOP frontrunner facing 91 charges while trying to install co-chairs for the RNC as he still claims he won an election he lost, and she's proud of herself. Go fuck yourself, you one-woman dumpster fire. I understand that they're trying to exhaust us with stupidity until they can get Lumpy back in office, but this wasn't a serious impeachment vote. It was a fucking clown show.