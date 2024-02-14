'You're A Joke': The Internet Smacks Marge Over Mayorkas Impeachment

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has been impeached by the House by a vote of 214-213 in the second attempt, marking this the first time it's happened to a cabinet member since 1876. His crime? Well, there were no crimes, but Republicans are pacifying former Prissydent Donald Trump because he likes playing tit-for-fucking-tat politics. It will now move on to the Senate and get nowhere. This isn't about the border with Republicans. They revealed themselves by voting against a border deal, then voting to impeach Mayorkas.

Republicans impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas 214-213 pic.twitter.com/FsCWPWf6xJ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2024

Wannabe impeachment manager Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a victory lap, but the interest quickly slapped her down. She accused Maylorkas of breaking border laws, but she wasn't specific.

Proud of our Republican conference for working together to stand with the American people to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his blatant violation of our border laws.



Tonight, we voted to IMPEACH MAYORKAS! pic.twitter.com/mIjHKpIpyi — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 14, 2024

Xitter users jumped in.

Do y'all remember that time @RepMTG had the gavel and the House laughed their asses off at her?



I do. 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/b8NCK97u6a — James Fox 🦊 (@jamesfox718) February 14, 2024

Which will go nowhere in the Senate. You're a joke and a collosal waste of time. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 14, 2024

"Virtually nothing" is going to be my new band name.

So now what, it goes no where in the senate and you’ve wasted how much time and money to do virtually nothing? — Aaron Henderson (@AaronHLaw) February 14, 2024

MAGA acts like they care about the border.



There was a border bill, that was achieved in a bipartisan way, that could have resulted in REAL impact on the border.



They said NO!



That sound you are hearing is the grift emails being sent out now for your $.pic.twitter.com/8BrEPstmRv — James Fox 🦊 (@jamesfox718) February 14, 2024

Wouldn’t it have been much more productive to just pass the border bill? — Steven Johnson ✡️🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@StevenJ95733546) February 14, 2024

Doesn't she have a 'polyamorous tantric sex guru' or a job to tend to? Right now, we have a GOP frontrunner facing 91 charges while trying to install co-chairs for the RNC as he still claims he won an election he lost, and she's proud of herself. Go fuck yourself, you one-woman dumpster fire. I understand that they're trying to exhaust us with stupidity until they can get Lumpy back in office, but this wasn't a serious impeachment vote. It was a fucking clown show.