Desperate Donald Calls For Republicans To 'TAKE ACTION' Amid Legal Woes

What sort of action would he like them to take?
Desperate Donald Calls For Republicans To 'TAKE ACTION' Amid Legal Woes
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardApril 24, 2024

Twice impeached and four times indicted, former President Donald Trump issued a desperate plea for help to his Republican allies on Truth Social amid his hush-money case. Trump wrote at 2:00 AM, so he isn't getting much sleep. It shouldn't be called a hush-money case, though, since it's about Donald interfering in the 2016 election. He also tried to interfere with the 2020 election. I'm starting to see a pattern here. And, of course, his posts are littered with lies.

"We have a Rigged Judge, who is working for the Democrat Party and refuses to terminate this "case," which should have never been brought by Soft on Crime Alvin Bragg," Trump falsely wrote. "Judge Merchan should immediately removed, and the Appellate Courts have to take over. That also applies to Corrupt Judge Engoron, who knew I did nothing wrong, and still fraudulently fined me $500 Million Dollars while having no knowledge of Valuation, Finance, or in any way what he was doing."

"Same with Judge Kaplan, who allowed a woman, who I have never met (celebrity photo line does not count!), and know nothing about, to get a lawless judgment of $90 Million Dollars," he continued. "New York Justice is in shambles, and only the Appellate Courts can save it. A Republican doesn't stand a chance - This is not Justice."

Note: E. Jean Carroll can sue him for that again. And the case is in New York because that's where the alleged crime was committed.

"This New York Cabal, run by Crooked Joe Biden's White House, is a hit job on a Political Opponent the likes of which the USA has never seen before," It added. "For the Good of our Country, it must be stopped. The Crooked Joe Biden Witch Hunts have to be ended. REPUBLICANS IN WASHINGTON MUST TAKE ACTION!"

Trump has repeatedly tried to blame President Biden for his legal woes while offering zero proof of his wild-eyed claim. Lumpy has gone as far as to blame Biden for the protest at Columbia. Trump is obsessed with Biden, and I can't blame him. Joe Biden is the most forward-thinking President in my lifetime. Trump is listed as the worst President in US history. Trump is so obsessed that he created a social site to bash his successor daily. That must suck for the former President.

And now we are to believe that all of the judges are wrong, and he is right. Sure thing, buddy.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon