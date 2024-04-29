Ha, Ha! Republican Voters Against Trump Release Pointed New Ad

Won't you help? There's no point, they're too far gone.
By Susie MadrakApril 29, 2024

A Republican organization opposed to Trump slammed conservative figures who recognize the danger posed by Orange Mussolini but plan to vote for him anyway. Via HuffPost:

The video from Republican Voters Against Trump is an update of a 2022 spot from the organization that resembles the old ASPCA ads featuring singer Sarah McLachlan.

Instead of urging viewers to help save animals, the spokesperson here warns of prominent Trump supporters suffering from “partisan derangement syndrome.”

That list includes former Attorney General Bill Barr, who has called Trump a “horror show,” dismissed his claims of election fraud as “bullshit” and said Trump grew “detached from reality” after losing in 2020.

Also prominent hypocrites Chris Sununu and Mitch McConnell. Go get 'em!

