Mike Johnson Asked About Marge; She's Gonna Hate His Answer

She's going to hate this. So sad.
By Conover KennardApril 25, 2024

Have you ever had a narcissist in your life, and you got to the point that you had to go completely no contact? That's what House Speaker Mike Johnson seems to be doing with controversial MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Johnson just came out and said it on Jesse Watters' show. When asked if he had "nightmares about Marjorie Taylor Greene, he said, "I don't think about her at all." Narcissists hate that more than anything.

"We don't have a functioning majority when you can only lose one vote if one person has a different idea, we don't," Johnson said. "

"So it's like a coalition government?" Watters asked.

"No, we're trying to prevent that," Johson explained. "We're trying to keep the Republicans working together, and we've gotten better policy and better process, and we're getting things done. But it's very difficult when very individualistic Individual-minded Republicans don't want to move together as a block."

"Marjorie Taylor Greene?" Watters asked.

"I'm not gonna name any names Jesse, you know, you know who they are," Johnson said.

"Do you have nightmares about her?" Watters asked.

"No, I don't," Johnson said. "I don't think about her at all."

MAGA is only good at breaking things. MAGA Republicans do not know how to solve problems. And as Speaker of the House, Johnson knows that sometimes you must compromise. That's how you get shit done.

