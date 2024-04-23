Trump Describes His Former Henchman As A 'Pure Liar'

In the most heinous pot calling the kettle moment, Donald Trump attacked Michael Cohen: as being a pure liar.

Diminished Donald again took to the cameras to attack the prosecution case, district attorneys, and Michael Cohen.

After rambling several minutes about how nobody wanted to prosecute this case, he turned to his former personal attorney for a decade.

Now, when are they going to look at Pomerantz and what Pomerantz did? Because that's bad stuff. And when are they going to look at all the lies that Cohen did in the last trial? He got caught lying in the last trial. So he got caught lying. Pure lying. And when are they going to look at that?

A lie is a lie. WTF is a pure lie, or pure Liar, or pure lying? They are the same.

Trump conveniently leaves out that Cohen lied for him pertaining to campaign contributions.

The American justice system relies on criminals turning on each other as part of plea deals and convictions.

As usual, the Trump cult wants to negate the history of the US justice system and prosecutions pertaining to all kinds of criminals and felons, including mobsters, just so the crybaby man can get a free pass.

So much for the law and order party.