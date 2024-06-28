Biden Tears Into Trump: 'You’re The Sucker. You’re The Loser'

Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump over his 'losers and suckers' remark over the former President canceling a trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018. It was claimed that he canceled due to the weather at the time, but that was a lie.

"Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers," Trump said at the time regarding dead U.S. soldiers.

"I was recently in France for D-Day, and I spoke to all about those heroes that died. I went to the World War II cemetery — World War I cemetery he refused to go to," Biden said during Thursday'sdebate.

"He was standing with his four-star general, and he told me, he said, 'I don't want to go in there because they're a bunch of losers and suckers,'" Biden said. "My son was not a loser. He's not a sucker. You're the sucker. You're the loser."

"First of all, that was a made-up quote, 'suckers' and 'losers.' They made it up. It was in a third-rate magazine that's failing, like many of these magazines," Trump insisted, referring to The Atlantic.

However, Former White House chief of staff John Kelly confirmed that Trump made that remark.

There is one thing that Lumpy does not like being called, and that's a "loser." He even claims he won the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden. He is the biggest loser ever, and his lies are harming this country while tearing at the fabric of our democracy.

As for the 'losers and suckers' remark, it's easy to believe since he said of Sen. John McCain in 2015, "He's not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

Trump later denied those remarks, too, even though it's on tape.