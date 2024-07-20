Brit Hume's Somber Take: Democrats Are Not Out Of This Election

Fox News contributor Brit Hume offered a very somber and downbeat opinion in the post-debate segment on Fox News after Trump gave his rambling and long-winded Republican National Convention speech.

The post-debate coverage on Fox News featured Bill Hemmer, Bret Baier and the usual cast of characters. They glorified Trump as much as possible which one would expect.

However, a sober and somber Brit Hume told a different story.

The Republicans come out of this convention more unified and in a better position than they've been for a number of cycles. It has been a while since they've been in a stronger position at this moment. However, the Democrats appear to be in worse shape than we've seen them as long as we can remember. However, if they are able to oust Joe Biden, and it looks more and more as if that could happen, you don't know what kind of a ticket they can put up. And remember this, as strong as this convention was and as strong as he and his running mate look tonight, there is great resistance in this country to Donald Trump. And the Democrats are not out of this yet. And as this ticket goes out to campaigns, they'd be wise to keep that in mind.

Hume reminded Fox News viewers that a huge swath of the country hates Trump even after Saturday. And even after the media and the very serious journalists and Democrats that have become subservient.

We don't hear those words often on Fox News.

Listen up, very serious journalists and Democrats.