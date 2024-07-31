Unhinged Josh Hawley Screams To Fire Someone At Secret Service

Acting like a blowhard, weird Senator Josh Hawley demanded the Secret Service fire someone, anyone, just because he demands it to be so.

Investigation be damned. Finding out the truth be damned. The resignation of the Secret

Hawley thinks he's on an NBC reality series of some sort. Maybe it will make him a star too in his own weird right.

JOSH HAWLEY: What more do you need to investigate to know that there were critical enough failures that some individuals ought to be held accountable? What more do you need to know?

What I need to know is exactly what happened, and I need my investigators to do their job.

And I cannot put my thumb on the scale, otherwise the objective...

You're asking me, Senator, to completely make a rush to judgment about somebody failing.

I acknowledge this was a failure of the Secret Service.

Is it not prima facie that somebody has failed?

A former president was shot.

Sir, this could have been our Texas school book depository.

I have lost sleep over that for the last 17 days, just like you have.

Then fire somebody to hold them accountable.

I will tell you, Senator, that I will not rush to judgment, that people will be held accountable, and I will do so with integrity and not rush to judgment and put people unfairly persecuted.

Unfairly persecuted?

Unfairly, sir.

We've got people who are dead!

We have to be able to have a proper investigation into this, Senator.

You said earlier that you've got to make sure that your protocols are followed, and unless there's a protocol violation, people wouldn't be disciplined.

I would just say to you, I don't really care that much about your protocols.

I think if your protocols don't provide for the fact that when a former president is shot, when an American is killed, when other rally goers, innocent people who just showed up on the day when they are shot at and critically wounded, if that isn't a protocol violation, prima facie, you should revise your protocols.

Senator, I think this is where you and I agree.

This was a failure, and we will get to the bottom of it.

Well, I hope you're going to do something about it.