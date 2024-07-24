Kamala Harris Has Broken Sean Hannity? Sad!

Many of us weren't happy when President Biden suspended his campaign. I wanted to ugly-cry, but he knew what he had to do for our country, so he passed the torch to Kamala Harris. She is bringing much-needed energy with her campaign, and she's a force to be reckoned with, as her opponent is a felon and she's a former prosecutor. In short, she's a badass queen.

Team Trump is having shit-fits over Kamala running, with her opponent old enough to be her father. They wanted Old Joe out, and now they are in panic mode because now, Old Donald is the oldest nominee running for the presidency in U.S. history.

Fox News's Sean Hannity, recording from his Florida home podcast studio (really), tried and failed to explain the enthusiasm for Kamala.

"As of tonight, now tonight, also the Democratic Party, you need to understand what's happening here," he said. "This is Kamala's honeymoon period. She is experiencing a sugar high, a rule, you know, a feeling of relief and enthusiasm that the guy that can't walk and talk that stays, and confused, the guy that mumbles and bumbles and stumbles. Ah, thank God it's not him."

"It's a honeymoon," he added. "it's a sugar high, but mark my words, it will be short-lived."

Hannity is broken. I still have two Kamala t-shirts from her last campaign. The enthusiasm has always been there. This is Kamala's moment, just as 2020 was Joe Biden's. She was meant for this moment. MAGA is in its death throes. At least he got the memo asking Republicans to stop calling her a "DEI hire." Trump enablers were only saying that because they really wanted to call her the n-word. We see what they're doing.

They tried to Hillary Joe Biden, and ironically, the tape of Kamala that Hannity was playing with his desperate excuses for the enthusiasm pouring in for her, was from four years ago. This isn't a honeymoon period, you weirdo.

"Short-lived" is a weird way of saying "eight years."