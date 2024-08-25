Corey Lewandowski: RFK Jr. Endorsement 'An Amazing Success'

Trump 2024 campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski said Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was an "amazing success" even though the former Democrat "feels very hurt" about the process.
By David EdwardsAugust 25, 2024

"The endorsement was an amazing success," the political advisor opined. "When we're talking these battleground states and you look at the numbers that [RFK Jr.] was pulling in some of these battleground states, you know, that support now transitions to the Trump campaign puts us in a position to ensure success."

"Donald Trump last week hit six battleground states," he noted. "And where is Kamala? Hiding in the basement. She's using the same strategy that Joe Biden used."

Lewandowski said Trump would continue to "give specific messages to specific communities."

"Look, RFK probably, if it was a fair system, would have won the Democratic nomination, but they kept him out of this," he continued. "And he feels very hurt by that, and rightfully so."

"So I think he's very angry," he added. "I think he's very hurt about the process."

Lewandowski indicated that Kennedy would campaign for Trump in the coming days.

