Dogwhistle Or Bullhorn? Trump Spox Makes Racist Comment

"Make sure AF2 is deep cleaned because Lord only knows what @KamalaHarris and her team have done on there,” Cheung wrote.
By Susie MadrakAugust 8, 2024

This remark is really, really offensive. Not even funny, just offensive. God, these Trump people are awful humans. Via the Daily Beast:

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung rushed to defend J.D. Vance for bizarrely storming Air Force 2 to unsuccessfully confront Kamala Harris Wednesday evening with an unsavory comment regarding the smell of the plane.

“Make sure AF2 is deep cleaned because Lord only knows what @KamalaHarris and her team have done on there,” Cheung wrote on X. “The smell alone on that plane must be crazy.”

Harris is the first vice president of Indian and Black heritage, and has gained a reputation as a foodie through her series Cooking with Kamala. She once appeared in a video with Indian actress and comedian Mindy Kaling, where they cooked Masala Dosa, a traditional dish with fermented rice.

Cheung’s post appears to lean into racial stereotypes and some X users have commented that his remarks are a racist dog-whistle meant to indicate that she smells because of one or both of her heritages. Cheung himself is an Asian-American, born to parents who immigrated from China.

I've been at this for a long time, but I think this is the first time someone has said something so distasteful, it makes me feel sick.

Discussion

