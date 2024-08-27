Evangelical Freak Tries To Become Relevant Again

Disgraced former Navy Chaplain Gordon Klingenschmitt is back and now he's praying to have the "demons inside of Tim Walz" rebuked.

It appears that anyone he disagrees with has a demon inside of them, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

C&L wrote many articles about this nutjob when he was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives.

At the time he was more of an outlier to the mainstream of the GOP. Now, he's mainstream in the MAGA GOP.

Governor Tim Walz has put the fear of GOD into these religious phonies.

KLINGENSCHMITT: Would you pray with me? The Bible says this in Matthew 7, Jesus warns you, beware of false prophets. They come to you in sheep's clothing, right? Cute and cuddly and joyful and happy. Sheep's clothing outward, but inwardly they're like ravenous wolves. Let's pray. Father in heaven, we pray against the demonic policies inside of this man, the demonic spirits that are inspiring these policies. It's not the Holy Spirit that wants to groom kids and abort children. Father, we pray that the demons inside of Tim Walz will be rebuked, confronted and thrown out in Jesus name.

The only ravenous wolf in sheep's clothing is Traitor Trump.

Wikipedia: An advisory board, the Chief of Naval Personnel, the Chief of Chaplains, and the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs concurred against approving Klingenschmitt's new endorsement, based on professional unsuitability, disciplinary record, and unsatisfactory performance: "The Secretary concluded that you do not possess the character, leadership, or professional traits needed to successfully serve as a naval officer."[10]