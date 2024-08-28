'Jacking Up The Rent': GOPer's Opponent Goes Inside His Airbnb Rental

$16,000 a month for that?
By Conover KennardAugust 28, 2024

Democrat Monica Tranel again challenges Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke to represent Montana's First Congressional District, so she went inside her opponent's Airbnb rental to look at what he's offering for a staggering amount.

"We're about to go inside one of Ryan Zinke's real AirBnB rentals," Tranel says in her new ad. "As Interior Secretary, Zinke tried to cash in by selling off Montana's land to international developers."

"Now, he's buying up properties across Montana and jacking up the rent. $16,000 a month for this place," she continues while inside one of Zinke's properties. "Housing profiteers like Ryan Zinke are the reason it's so expensive to live here."

"I'm here to stop it," she adds.

Just after Zinke took office in March 2017 under the Trump White House, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was found to be one of the former President's worst swamp creatures. CREW reported that Zinke racked up 18 federal investigations into his behavior in under two years as Secretary. Still, Republicans vote for him regardless of this lack of ethics.

In contrast to Zinke, Tranel's approach is similar to Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced a plan to build 3 million new homes over four years to contain inflationary pressures. And Tranel wants affordable homes for Montanans.

