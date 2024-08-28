The Way To Tim Walz's Heart Is Through Your Gutters

Coach Walz told TikTok's Subway Takes host Kareem Rahma that he pays a lot of attention to gutters.

"I have had problems with gutters before, you get your basement wet, ice dams, they cause a lot of problems," he said.

"It's not good," Rahma agreed.

"No, it's not. but there are fixes. The other dangerous thing, when you live in Minnesota, fall is a great time of year," Coach said.

"The leaves get stuck in a gutter. I've seen many a man fall off the ladder," Rahma said.

"There is a fix, you can put a gutter helmet off of it. It covers it and keeps the water out of your house," Coach said.

"How often do you like looking at gutters?" Rahma asked.

"I look quite often."

"You're inspecting," Rahma said.

"I try not to be judgmental, but when I see a well-tended gutter, it says a lot about somebody,” Coach Walz said.

"That is Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz with his hot take on gutters and, Katty, gutter helmets," Morning Joe's Jonathan Lemire said.

"Excuse me, by the way, a lot of women have ladders to fix gutters, too. I was up the other weekend putting the helmet on my gutters in Virginia, making sure the leaves don't fall in. Tim Walz, you missed something there," Katty Kay said.

"Katty, you did indeed point out a flaw perhaps. But certainly this is -- and singing the theme song at the end -- I mean, this is part of the appeal in Coach Walz as they refer to him in the campaign that they feel like he's -- he's a regular guy who is going to appeal to regular voters, particularly in areas that maybe have not voted Democrat in a while," Lemire said.