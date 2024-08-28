New Dem PAC To Fight Republican Election Challenges

Democratic strategists are launching a new super PAC focused on supporting the party’s legal efforts around election protection and potential battles that could come after Election Day. Via NBC News:

The group is anticipating that former President Donald Trump and his allies will repeat their large-scale attempt to undermine confidence in the election before Nov. 5 and then work to overturn election outcomes by challenging ballots and results in court in the days and weeks after voting. The new group, which can raise and spend unlimited sums of money, is called Democracy Defenders and will be chaired by Jim Messina, who served as campaign manager for President Barack Obama’s successful 2012 reelection campaign.

Norm Eisen, a long-time Democratic attorney who served as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment, will serve as outside counsel. TJ Ducklo, who worked for President Joe Biden in 2020 and 2024, is stepping down from what is now the Harris campaign to serve as the PAC’s chief strategist.

