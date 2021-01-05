Pennsylvania GOP Refuses To Seat Dem State Senator, Citing Bogus Ballot Challenges

Democratic State Senator Jim Brewster was not sworn in on the first day of the new Senate term, because Pennsylvania Republicans insist the mail-in ballots cast on his behalf should be tossed out. Courts disagree.

The Post-Gazette reports that Republican senators claim they "need time to consider opposing views of the objection filed by Republican Nicole Ziccarelli, who lost to Mr. Brewster, of McKeesport, by 69 votes in the Nov. 3 election."

Oh. This, despite the fact that the election has been litigated and certified.

The issue is a batch of mail-in ballots which were received on time, were signed according to law, had their inner envelopes intact, but on which the signatures were not dated. Republican Ziccarelli wants that technicality to disenfranchise those voters and give her the election.

Pennsylvania Republicans, some of the most corrupt, craven people on the planet, are perfectly fine denying the voters their choice.

The GOP leader said the Senate would set aside the results of the 45th District race on Tuesday, when swearing-in of new members begins the next legislative session. Senators then will review the documents and make a decision on the case, he said, though it was unclear how that process would look. “I’m not going to try to predict what members will decide to do,” Mr. Corman said. “That is a decision for each individual member.”

THIS right here is why we cannot walk away from the anti-Constitutional, seditious behavior of Republicans. They are fine with stealing what they cannot win and have been for decades.

Here's a thought:

This is what happens will happen if you look forward not back ...... — kenyanjurist (@kenyanjurist) January 5, 2021

And another:

The shitweasels are beginning to discover that once they have the majority, they can simply refuse to allow the other party to take office — Ed "Still Not Seditious Conspiracy" Gruberman (@E_Gruberman) January 5, 2021

We are heading toward something dark and dangerous. A civil war, perhaps. But this is a preview of what Trump hopes will happen tomorrow, where the voters in six states would be completely disenfranchised in order to pave the way for him to have a second term.