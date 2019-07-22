Wendy Davis Challenges GOP Chip Roy For Texas Congressional Seat

Central Texas is about to see a Congressional fight for the ages. Former Senator Wendy Davis has declared she's challenging freshman Representative Chip Roy (R) for his seat in the 21st District.

Davis rose to prominence as a fierce advocate for abortion rights when she filibustered in the Texas Senate for thirteen hours against an anti-abortion rights bill. She used her new-found influence to run for Governor of Texas, but she lost to Greg Abbott by 20 points. According to the Texas Tribune,

After moving to Austin several years ago, she started an organization called Deeds Not Words, campaigned around the country for Hillary Clinton and remained involved in state and national politics. Earlier this year, she mulled a run for U.S. Senate. National Democrats anticipate she will be a powerhouse fundraiser. As for Roy, he had a healthy second fundraising quarter this year, raising over $400,000, and reporting over $650,000 in cash on hand. He is a longtime fixture in Texas Republican politics, serving as a staffer to both U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and state Attorney General Ken Paxton. In his first six months in Congress, he has had a knack for upending legislative procedure.

Predictably, the GOP is branding her a Socialist and a "loser." As if she anticipated their taunts, though, she said in her announcement video, "Even in losing, we helped shape the future." That sounds very much like another brilliant female politician who "lost" an election a couple of years ago. Here's hoping Davis is able to win her seat AND claim it in 2020.