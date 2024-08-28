Scott Jennings Is CNN's New Jeffrey Lord

Discussing the upcoming Harris-Walz/Dana Bash interview, CNN's Republican commentator Scott Jennings denigrated Kamala Harris by claiming she is 'the most manufactured presidential candidate in history.'

This after Bakari Sellers said the Harris-Walz ticket was organic.

Listening to Jennings, I was instantly reminded of the racist Jeffrey Lord on CNN during the 2016 election cycle.

SELLERS: The American public, and that goes back to my entire point, the American public does not want to hear us saying that, oh my God, she should do an interview on day 10 or day 12, and it should be with this person or that person. It's organic. The entire Kamala Harris campaign has been organic. JENNINGS: What?!! Organic? This is the literal most manufactured presidential campaign ever. She didn't even run. It's the opposite of organic. Can I ask you one question? Like you've been a part of a lot of campaigns, right? JENNINGS: A ton of campaigns. And in every one of them- And how many campaigns in your manufacturing have you been able to manufacture 400,000 volunteers or $540 million? Or how about this? McCurry. Four percent of the electorate, FOUR PERCENT of the entire electorate in the state of Georgia, has volunteered for Kamala Harris. JENNINGS: If you believe that. All right.

Comparing Vice President Harris to a "product" is terrible and I doubt Jennings understood his own analogy.

When something is manufactured, that something takes time to envision, create, organize, and produce.

Harris' nomination is less than two months old. There was nothing manufactured about it. The rise in the polls, massive fundraising, and enormous numbers of volunteers joining the Harris Walz campaign could not be manufactured to this extent in such a short period—even if they had four years as the Trump campaign did.

Jennings's job is to blunt, trivialize, and attack Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, no matter what the facts say.

I have no issue with CNN hiring Republicans. But when their job turns into spewing unadulterated MAGA propaganda, then I will object.