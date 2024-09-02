Mike's Blog Roundup

By Steve in ManhattanSeptember 2, 2024

Balkinization - the "collective-action" constitution;

Diane Ravitch's Blog - Heather Cox Richardson: Trump has utterly remade the GOP;

First Draft - the Arlington National Cemetery disaster gets worse;

Strangely Blogged - now he blames the Gold Star families;

The Rectification of Names - a graveyard scene.

As for the latest L'Affaire de Trump, Charlie Pierce sums it up just fine. My parents took us to Arlington as kids and explained why Lincoln buried the Union dead in Robert E. Lee's front yard. It still means something.

