Trump Campaign Plays The Theme From 'Titanic' At His Rally

Donald Trump's campaign team ridiculed after blasting out the theme song from Titanic at a Montana rally Friday.
By Ed ScarceAugust 10, 2024

The ship may be sinking but my heart will go on.

Source: The Daily Mail

Donald Trump's campaign team sparked unintentional hilarity after blasting out the theme song from Titanic at a Montana rally Friday.

Celine Dion could be heard wailing her 1998 classic My Heart Will Go On in over the speakers in Bozeman, shortly before Trump took the stage.

The epic ballad that conjures images of a doomed ship striking a massive iceberg was played just hours after Trump's plane was forced to divert to Billings while en route to Bozeman over a 'mechanical issue.'

Some political pundits on social media felt the song a metaphor for the Trump campaign's flagging momentum, which comes just weeks after a victory in November felt all but assured.

One even suggested there could be a 'pro-Kamala Harris' mole secretly working to undermine Trump's re-election.

One person said: 'Omg, Trump’s rally in Montana is showing a video of Celine singing "My Heart Will Go On" from the film Titanic. Is the rally coordinator trolling Trump?'

KamalaHQ posted it immediately, naturally.

Trump finally showed up, an hour and a half late, and spoke to a half-empty arena. It's been that kind of campaign.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon