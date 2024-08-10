Trump Campaign Plays The Theme From 'Titanic' At His Rally

The ship may be sinking but my heart will go on.

Source: The Daily Mail

Donald Trump's campaign team sparked unintentional hilarity after blasting out the theme song from Titanic at a Montana rally Friday.

Celine Dion could be heard wailing her 1998 classic My Heart Will Go On in over the speakers in Bozeman, shortly before Trump took the stage.

The epic ballad that conjures images of a doomed ship striking a massive iceberg was played just hours after Trump's plane was forced to divert to Billings while en route to Bozeman over a 'mechanical issue.'

Some political pundits on social media felt the song a metaphor for the Trump campaign's flagging momentum, which comes just weeks after a victory in November felt all but assured.

One even suggested there could be a 'pro-Kamala Harris' mole secretly working to undermine Trump's re-election.

One person said: 'Omg, Trump’s rally in Montana is showing a video of Celine singing "My Heart Will Go On" from the film Titanic. Is the rally coordinator trolling Trump?'