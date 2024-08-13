When Peter Navarro And Scott Baio Are Advising You, You're In Real Trouble

The MAGA world is in turmoil over Trump's demented press conferences and Truth Social posts. So much so that MAGA acolytes like actor Scott Baio, criminals like Peter Navarro, disgraced congressmen like Andrew McCarthy, and pollster Frank Luntz are trying to advise Trump to stop babbling like a moron.

That is something he is not capable of. Good luck trying. (See above video)

NAVARRO: Instead, when Trump attacks Harris personally rather than on policy, Harris' support among swing voters rises, particularly among women. It's just a fact of life right now. BAIO: There's no name-calling. There's no making fun of anything. When he gives his speeches at these rallies, policy, period. Once he goes off the rails, it becomes confusing, and I wish I could talk to him and say, just stick to policy MCCARTHY: You've got to make this race not on personalities - stop questioning the size of her crowds. LUNTZ: Donald Trump has not had two good weeks since Biden pulled out. He's been off message. He's been very negative and very hostile, and clearly he's kind of lost his balance. But what has happened, he stopped talking about immigration, he stopped talking about inflation, and instead he's been so personal with his attacks that voters are starting to recoil, and it's not been a good — it's been really an awful two weeks for him.

If Trump did restrict himself to only discuss policy at his rallies, then they would last about seven minutes and thirteen seconds.

He has no policy agenda or ideas to help the country, only grievances, conspiracy theories, serial lying, and bizarre stories to share.

His only other political tactic is to smear opponents with childish nicknames and vile complaints.

There is no way Trump will ever adhere to their advice. Ever.

I wouldn't be surprised if Trump ramps up his deranged attacks and despicable lies on both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.