WFAN's Boomer Esiason Attacks Algerian Olympic Boxer As A Man

Former NFL MVP quarterback, CBS Sports and WFAN radio talk show host Boomer Esiason went off the rails after his partner brought up the weird new NFL kickoff rules which somehow triggered him attacking female boxer Imane Khelif.

The attacks on the transgender community by the right have been awful and in Paris they are reaching a monstrous crescendo against two boxers including the one from Algeria.

In the opening monologue, co-host Gregg Giannotti expressed his displeasure at the new rules the NFL has imposed for the upcoming season. Esiason then discussed how the NFL doesn't show any "big hits" replays and then went off. To say Gio was not amused is an understatement.

Boomer: And videotapes opening NFL today that showed all the big hits of the week before, I understand they don't even do that anymore. So I know the way, and by the way, you know, you talk about, Oh, you know, back when you were a, Hey, they got, they got a man in the goddamn Olympics fighting women, busting up her noses. Gio: We will get to that because I don't know what's going on. I mean, this was insane. Boomer: We'll get to that later because we talked about it yesterday, but I'm just saying that, you know, not in every sport are they really worried about well, that's participant safety. Gio: Well, that's my point. It's like the NFL goes so above and beyond with this and I understand there's unions and the NFL is the NFL and more people care about that than, than women's boxing in the Olympics. I understand. Boomer: You'd be surprised how many people care about women's boxing all of a sudden in the Olympics. Well, you know what I mean? Yeah, I know. Yeah. Gio: I mean, because it's a political issue. The actual sport, nobody gives a crap about real issue. Well, it's actually a real issue, forget political politics. Gio blows up: All right. We'll talk about it later for Godsakes. Okay. Jesus. All right. Stay on track for once. I got you. Next thing you know, we're going to be down another road and we're going to be killing people and then we're going to be talking about Putin. Let's just focus on the NFL for one second. It's a feel good Friday. All right.

I did not hear the conversation yesterday, but Boomer clearly irritated his partner. What's worse is his lying about the Algerian boxer.

Boomer loves tax cuts more than Larry Kudlow so he's been a solid Republican which is perfectly fine.

Stop denigrating the LGBTQ+ community.

In a good article about her life, the NY Post's Matt Ehalt writes, "The 25-year-old was designated a female at birth and is labeled as such on her passport, which is why the International Olympic Committee has OK’d her boxing in the women’s division."

Does Esiason believe she decided to be a girl in Algeria so she could become a boxer or an athlete later in life?

