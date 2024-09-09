Trump Hopes For A 'Bloody' Outcome Dealing With Migrants

Trump promised blood and guts during a rally in Wisconsin, where he claimed migrant criminals have overrun the state of Colorado and only a “bloody story” will eradicate them. Imagine calling all migrants criminals and then promising to kill them in a bloody conflict. That's pure fascism.

Trump apparently seized on a phony story that claimed an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado was taken over by Venezuelan gang.

Trump was spewing violent promises behind a bulletproof shield, which made him appear even more bonkers than usual.

They are radicals headed up by a radical governor in Colorado that has no clue how to solve this influx of crime into his state.

And by the way, Colorado is one state. It's much worse in other states. But in Colorado, they've taken over. I mean, in Colorado, they're so brazen. They're taking over sections of the state.

And you know, getting them out will be a bloody story, they should have never been allowed to come into our country.

Nobody checked him. Nobody checked.

Were they criminals? Were they from jails? We have a pouring out from jails.

We have the worst criminals in all of these countries, 168 so far registered 168 countries.

They're in our country, and they said, If you come back, you will be executed.

You will be killed immediately.

Not going to be easy, but we'll do it.