CRY HARDER: GOP Complains About Senate Race Cash Crunch

Jason Thielman, the executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, warned on Friday about a "real problem" of cash flow when it comes to the GOP's ability to maintain momentum going into this year's election. Oh darn! Via Newsweek:

Democrats are defending several seats in competitive states, meaning they must hold onto nearly every seat they currently have to maintain a majority. Democrats currently hold 51 seats, including four independents who caucus with the party, while Republicans hold 49. To take full control of the Senate, Republicans must flip only two seats, with Ohio and Montana as their primary targets.

With Senator Joe Manchin retiring, West Virginia, one of the most conservative states in the country, is expected to strengthen the GOP's position, making a majority more likely. Elsewhere, Democrats are defending seats in Republican-leaning Montana and Ohio, as well as battling for victory in races in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"With that West Virginia seat, the starting line for the battle for the Senate is 50-50. Even if Democrats hold every other seat, if Republicans take the White House, that means they also take the Senate," Susan Davis, political correspondent on The NPR Politics Podcast, recently said. According to the Associated Press on Friday, Thielman warned that the "real problem" for the Republican Party amid the 2024 election is a significant financial disadvantage compared to their Democratic counterparts.