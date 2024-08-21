DNC: Kate Cox Announces She's Pregnant Again

Kate Cox, of Dallas, sued the State of Texas in 2023 over the ability to get an abortion. The Texas Supreme Court denied Cox’s request, but she had already traveled out of state for an abortion, according to her lawyers. Via KHOU.com:

During roll call, Cox began by saying she loved being a mom.

"I have two beautiful children and my husband and I have always wanted a third," she said. "When I got pregnant, doctors told us our baby would never survive."

Cox said she was told if she didn't have an abortion, it would put a future pregnancy at risk.

"But Trump didn't care and because of his abortion bans, I had to flee my home," she said. "There's nothing pro-family about abortion bans. There's nothing pro-life about letting women suffer and even die."

Cox revealed that because she was able to access abortion care, she is pregnant again.

"My baby is due in January, just in time to see Kamala Harris sworn in as president of the United States!" Cox said, ending her speech.