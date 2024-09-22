Arizona Husband And Wife Makes Rioting A Couple's Event

The family that goes rioting together get charged together.
By Chris capper LiebenthalSeptember 22, 2024

A couple from Surprise, Arizona got a surprise when they were arrested and charged in relation to the January 6th insurrection:

A couple from Surprise has been charged in connection to the Jan, 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kiera and David Pracht were arrested in August and charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful activity, intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of government business, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The charges allege the Prachts were among hundreds of people who amassed at the U.S. Capitol and breached the Capitol building in an effort to disrupt the certification of electors in the 2020 Presidential election.

The Prachts aren't accused of some of the more egregious crimes of assaulting police officers or committing any damage. However, it is interesting the steps that the authorities are taking to build the case. They're doing everything from attaining cellphone tracking information, to combing through social media posts, and pouring over hours of open-source camera footage.

But the thing that struck me the most is that they were married, went a-rioting together and were arrested together. I hope they realize that if even one of them gets sentenced to prison, they won't be together then. I just hope they don't have any children.

That said, my wife and I will be celebrating our silver wedding anniversary in a few weeks. We've taken plenty of trips and vacations together. But in all those 25 years, not once did we even consider going rioting together. What is wrong with these people?

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon