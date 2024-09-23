Corey Lewandowski: Trump Won't Debate, Even On Newsmax

Regurgitated Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax that it's highly doubtful Trump would debate Harris again even if the event were held on Newsmax or Fox News.

Corey whined that maybe 50% of US citizens have already voted (not true), so he thought it unnecessary. To shield Trump from being thought of as a coward for refusing to debate a second time with Kamala Harris, Lewandowski complained about debate moderators who fact-check Donald Dump. When asked point blank about another debate, Lewandowski threw cold water on the idea.

LEWANDOWSKI: So we're on the campaign trail every day talking about our policies, and I think that's just as good as a debate. HOST: So are you saying that, let's say she did agree to it, on Newsmax or on Fox, would Trump be open to it? LEWANDOWSKI: Look, I don't know. I don't think that's ever going to happen, so I don't want to talk in a hypothetical.

Trump's lies are so egregious that they overshadow any ambiguous comment Harris might make. Moderators must keep debaters on topic and call out insane nonsense like Trump saying Haitian migrants are eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio. Not to mention "transgender surgeries on illegal immigrants in prison." He really said that.

In case you’re looking for the transgender surgeries on illegal aliens in prisons clip pic.twitter.com/RCXQ39JiUQ — Border Czar Fireborn 🇺🇸🇵🇸🇺🇦 (@firebornnn) September 11, 2024

PS. As a presidential advisor, you'd think Lewandowski could devise a better video format for interviews.