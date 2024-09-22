DeSantis Hints He'll Overthrow Some Election Results He Doesn’t Like

Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he is entirely willing to throw out the will of Florida voters again if two state attorneys he previously removed from office are voted back in.

You may recall that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed two democratically-elected state attorneys, Monique Worrell and Andrew Warren, claiming they were two “radical left-wing district attorneys” who “wouldn’t do their job.” In reality, DeSantis quietly conspired with local sheriffs to tarnish the prosecutors’ reputations, “turning local cops against the state attorneys they’re supposed to partner with and trust,” The Daily Beast reported last year.

As C&L’s Susie Madrak pointed out, Worrell was about to crack down on crooked cops.

Now both Worrell and Warren are running to reclaim their old jobs. DeSantis will not commit to abiding by the election results.

From Florida Politics:

When asked directly if he would be willing to “tell the voters” that he “overthrew the popular vote” if he removed Democrats Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell from office again in the 13th and 9th Judicial Circuits, respectively, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered no such commitment in Pinellas Park. “When both of those folks were in office, they took the position that they didn’t have to enforce laws they disagreed with that caused people to be put back on the street who then victimized folks that should not have been victimized,” DeSantis said, adding that “law enforcement” shared his concerns.

I guess he just forgot to mention that at least some of law enforcement’s “concerns” must have a lot to do getting outed for their own lawlessness. As The Daily Beast also reported, Worrell was fired “in the final stages of a long-running investigation into corruption” at the Osceola County sheriff’s office.

It seems like every day DeSantis becomes more and more fascistic.