Happy Birthday, Jesse Owens

The legendary Jesse Owens was born on September 12, 1913 in Oakville Alabama.

As a kid, the first Olympics I remember watching was in 1968. The network also showed footage of Jesse Owens destroying the 1936 Olympics in front of Hitler's face. Owens won four gold medals in the 100 meters, the 200m, the 4x100m relay, and the long jump, which threw cold water on Adolph's Aryan race crap the Nazis were spreading.

I knew at a young age what a monumental feat that was.

Here's to you, Jesse Owens.

Open thread.