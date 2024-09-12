Happy Birthday, Jesse Owens

In your face, Adolph.
By John AmatoSeptember 12, 2024

The legendary Jesse Owens was born on September 12, 1913 in Oakville Alabama.

As a kid, the first Olympics I remember watching was in 1968. The network also showed footage of Jesse Owens destroying the 1936 Olympics in front of Hitler's face. Owens won four gold medals in the 100 meters, the 200m, the 4x100m relay, and the long jump, which threw cold water on Adolph's Aryan race crap the Nazis were spreading.

I knew at a young age what a monumental feat that was.

Here's to you, Jesse Owens.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon