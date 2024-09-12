MAGA Can't Handle The Spice Penzeys Is Bringing

As the gentle reader will recall, Kamala Harris took a break from debate prep to stop at a Penzey's spice shop in Pittsburgh to pick up a few things. Right wingers, led by Fox, had a meltdown that she would dare to shop at the "meanest spice shop" in the world. Even the Orange Shitgibbon got in on the act, even though, as usual, he didn't know what the hell he was talking about:

Instead of being intimidated, Bill Penzey said he found it amusing and he was glad for the attention because it helped him get the word out even more.

MAGA responded by threatening a boycott, saying they were going to throw out the seasoning that they had already bought and being mean to the business on Yelp. Their tantrum met with almost as much success as when they wanted a boycott in 2016 and business shot up 135%.

Penzey told the Journal Sentinel the flurry of attention has had positive and negative effects: since Harris's visit, the company had lost 3,190 subscribers from its email list, but gained 7,739. "So far, so good," he said

The MAGA Morons also tried leaving a ton of one-star reviews on Yelp, but it wasn't long before Yelp disabled the comments. Penzey's is still enjoying a 4.1 rating on the app.

But Penzey is not done yet. He's planning on using Trump's attack to his gain:

Still, he said Penzeys hopes to "turn orange into gold," referring to the former president's tan. In response to Trump's accusations of Penzeys selling "terrible overpriced product," Penzey said the company plans to launch a sale in the coming days on all orange-colored spices. The goal is to use the online energy, both positive and negative, to "have some fun and create some sales," he said. "Business as usual for us is to respond to politics," Penzey added. "We built this business that sort of collects political wind."

I don't know about you, but I have already been browsing their website and compiling my shopping list.