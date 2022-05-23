Fox News Can't Handle Abrams' Telling The Truth About Georgia

Fox News intentionally took Stacey Abrams' weekend comments out of context to claim the Democratic candidate for governor believes her home state of Georgia is the worst state in the Union.

Abrams was speaking at the Gwinnett Democrats' Bluetopia Gala in Norcross when she explained why she should be elected governor over Brian Kemp.

"I’m running for governor because I know that we have to have a conversation about who we are in this state, and what we want for each other, and from each other."

"I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business, when we are the worst state in the country to live. Let me contextualize."

"When you’re No. 48 for mental health, when we’re No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that’s on the rise and wages that are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live."

"Georgia is capable of greatness, but we need greatness to be in our governor’s office. We need someone who actually believes in bringing all of us in there together," she added.

Abrams identified many problems Georgians need tackle and fix together, but as far as Fox News is concerned, she hates Georgia!

Immediately the Fox News website's headline screamed:

Oh noes...Democratic politicians aren't allowed own more than one house! Especially Black ones! But if you're Republican?

On Monday's Fox and Friends, the three-headed MAGA monster joined the wingnut parade attacking Abrams, calling her words the worst campaign slogan ever.

It matters not that Abrams gave a detailed explanation of what she said. Fox News takes a grand total of eight words, and twists them intentionally, and churns out another Republican cause for outrage.

Abrams strikes fear into the hearts of the GOP, so Fox News does the only thing they know how to do. Lie about what she said.