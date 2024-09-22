Hovde Whines That Newspaper Published Article About His Bank

Just a couple of days ago, we shared a report written by Dan Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about Eric Hovde's California bank and how they had done over $26 million deal with Banco Azteca, a bank that has had compliance problems and questionable dealings of their own. In the article, Bice went to great pains to make it clear that no one was accusing Hovde or his bank of any wrongdoing. Bice also dutifully wrote down what Hovde and his people had to say.

But this wasn't good enough for Old Pornstache. Hovde felt the need to make a two-and-a-half-minute long video to defend his bank. The was the angriest I have ever seen a mannequin get. However, at the end of the video, you could see how far gone Hovde really is when he told people to unsubscribe from the paper because it was the evil, liberal media:

My team and I provided Milwaukee General Sentinel with explicit details on how their story was inaccurate. Unfortunately, the Milwaukee General Sentinel is nothing but a propaganda tool for the Democratic Party today. Even though they were provided with all the evidence that there was no link between my bank and any cartel, they chose to proceed with the story anyways. Surprise, surprise. Folks, if you still subscribe to the Milwaukee General Sentinel, I suggest you cancel the paper. You are simply giving money to a tool of the Democratic Party to lie and print Democratic talking points. These types of lies and games may work in the political world, but not in the real world. These lies can have a real economic impact and affect hundreds of hardworking employees.

Considering that there is only 50 days, give or take, until the election and all the polls consistently show him losing, it is really in the best of interest of his campaign to squander that kind of time, money and energy defending his bank? He seems more like a man who was making a political run for a federal seat in another state just to bring attention to his bank.rather than a serious interest in being elected.

Then again, given the way he has spent the entire campaign spewing negative vitriol and trying to damage control, it could be he's just running a really awful campaign which in itself would be surprising. Look at what he's got to work with - a narcisstic, greedy banker from California who doesn't even want to be in the state he's running to represent.