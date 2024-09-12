Linda Ronstadt Pissed Off Over Trump Rally In Her Hometown

And it takes place at a hall named after her.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 12, 2024

Linda Ronstadt, whose contemporaries often described her as the most intelligent performer in the music scene, proves it. Via Rolling Stone:

As Donald Trump prepares to return to Arizona for a campaign event on Thursday at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, the legendary singer herself criticized the former president for his “his toxic politics, his hatred of women, immigrants and people of color, his criminality, dishonesty and ignorance.”

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Ronstadt lamented over Trump’s upcoming rally at her namesake in her hometown, Tucson. “I would prefer to ignore that sad fact. But since the building has my name on it, I need to say something,” she wrote. “It saddens me to see the former President bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit.”

The singer denounced the Trump administration for having “systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum” across the U.S. southern border, adding: “There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused.”

“Trump first ran for President warning about rapists coming in from Mexico,” she continued. “I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House.”

Oh, and she endorsed Kamala Harris. Another musical icon for the vice president!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon