Linda Ronstadt Pissed Off Over Trump Rally In Her Hometown

Linda Ronstadt, whose contemporaries often described her as the most intelligent performer in the music scene, proves it. Via Rolling Stone:

As Donald Trump prepares to return to Arizona for a campaign event on Thursday at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, the legendary singer herself criticized the former president for his “his toxic politics, his hatred of women, immigrants and people of color, his criminality, dishonesty and ignorance.”

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Ronstadt lamented over Trump’s upcoming rally at her namesake in her hometown, Tucson. “I would prefer to ignore that sad fact. But since the building has my name on it, I need to say something,” she wrote. “It saddens me to see the former President bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit.”

The singer denounced the Trump administration for having “systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum” across the U.S. southern border, adding: “There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused.”

“Trump first ran for President warning about rapists coming in from Mexico,” she continued. “I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House.”