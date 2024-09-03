MAGA Gov. Glenn Youngkin Shouted Down At Labor Day Event

MAGAt Glenn Youngkin, who is campaigning for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, was speaking at the Buena Vista Labor Day event when members of the crowd began chanting, "We're not going back, we're not going back!" Ha, ha! Remember when he was the next "moderate" Republican hope? Via Alternet:

On X, formerly Twitter, Aaron Fritschner — deputy chief of staff for Rep. Don Beyer (D-Virginia) — commented, "Buena Vista, Virginia is the kind of place that hasn't always had a strong Democratic presence in election season — but at today's Labor Day parade, it was different. Watch as Glenn Youngkin, stumping for Trump, gets booed and drowned out with chants of 'We're not going back!"

The Best Places website describes Buena Vista as "moderately conservative."

Youngkin was elected governor of Virginia in 2021, but he cannot run for a second consecutive term.