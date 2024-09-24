Major Drop In Violent Crime The 'Largest' Decline In Decades

Despite Donald J. Trump's claims, crime across the United States has dropped. And for any fans of the felon's who think these are made-up stats from the FBI, there was no evidence of a spike in violent crime before this report came out -- aside from the fabrications coming from the former President who wants to get back in the White House to continue his crime spree.

The only significant increase in crime was car theft, which grew by nearly 13%. The FBI said the change between 2022 and 2023 represents the "largest drop" in decades.

NBC News reports:

Crime, including serious violent incidents like murder and rape, dropped nationally from 2022 to 2023, according to new data released by the FBI on Monday. Violent crime was down about 3% from 2022 to 2023, and property crime took a similar drop of 2.4%, the FBI reported in its annual "Summary of Crime in the Nation." The most serious crimes went down significantly: murder and non-negligent manslaughter were down an estimated 11.6% — the largest single year decline in two decades — while rape decreased by an estimated 9.4%. Preliminary numbers showed that 2024 crime numbers were also dropping for the early part of this year, continuing a trend of easing crime as the U.S. has come out of the pandemic.

Public perception:

Public perception of crime is often out of step with the facts, especially in the age of social media, ease of digital communications between neighbors and doorbell cameras, when Americans may be more aware of individual crimes than they would have been in the past. But the violent crime rate dropped from 2022 to 2023, from 377.1 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2022 to 363.8 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2023, the new FBI data shows.

On Monday, Trump told a crowd of supporters in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, that crime was "through the roof."

"Only a stupid person would say crime has gone down," the Stable Genius™ said. "You don't have to know anything about numbers. If you live in this country, you know crime has gone up."

Ooof!