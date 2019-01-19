Trump's 'Major Announcement' Is Recycled Garbage On Drugs, The Wall And Fake Border Crisis

Donald Trump hyped up that he had a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT during a speech today at 4:00pm. Well, as expected, the speech was 11 minutes of lies, rants and demands for $5.7B in border wall money. If you look at the chyron on the screengrab, Nancy Pelosi had already responded before the vanity speech of hate was done.

Trump offered a whole bunch of garbage. First, he offered 3 years of DACA extensions, when SCOTUS just yesterday decided not to act, thereby extending it another full yea. Then he ranted about drug cartels, murders, angel moms, drugs (ironically, since he was sniffing like a man who had just snorted 5 lines of adderall before walking out to the podium). Oh, and then he demanded his border wall money.

The one thing he didn't mention? The shutdown.

Twitter had thoughts:

Trump’s idea of dealmaking:



-Take away DACA

-Take away TPS

-Shut down the government

-Trade temporarily extending DACA and TPS in exchange for a border wall and funding the govt until October



It’s like making a deal with a kid punching you and saying “Stop hitting yourself.” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 19, 2019

During his speech, Trump talked about:

-Migrant children

-Migrant women

-Drug dealers

-Traffickers

-Gang members

-"Dangerous criminal aliens"

-"Radical leftists"

-Democrats



He did not once mention the 800,000 federal employees who are going with their paychecks right now. 1/ — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) January 19, 2019

Let's check in with presidential adviser Ann Coulter and get her take on Trump's speech. https://t.co/Ljbl1K9iMK — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 19, 2019

I don't know how long that speech was. I'm guessing eight minutes. But not once did Trump mention the federal workers who are either furloughed or on the job without pay. Not a single time. #TrumpShutdown — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 19, 2019

Recycled hate speech probably written by Stephen Goebbels Miller, designed to stoke fear and increase hatred by his base towards anyone not Christian White. And the speech isn't even trending on twitter as I write this, which is a sign that Hair Fuhrer is losing his touch.