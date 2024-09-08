Princess Bestowed $900 Concert Tickets Upon Scammy Sam Alito

Sam Alito reported Friday that he accepted $900 worth of concert tickets from Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, a German princess (I swear to God I'm not making this up) known for her conservative Catholic views, but didn't report any trips paid for by other people. Don't they love him, too? Via the Washington Post:

Alito continues to own individual stock in more than two dozen companies — a practice that is permitted, but that transparency advocates caution can lead to conflicts of interest that require recusal from key cases. The justice reported owning stock in Abbott Laboratories, Boeing and ConocoPhillips, among several other companies. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is the only other member of the high court who owns individual stocks; most other justices invest in mutual funds. Alito’s 2023 disclosure report was made public nearly three months after the reports by the rest of the justices; he requested an extension to file, as he has done in previous years.

Previously labled "Princess TNT" by Vanity Fair, she toned down her punk-rock ways after her husband, a big party animal, died. He left her broke and she scraped and clawed her way back into wealth and became a conservative Catholic. As one does! She's a big supporter of the extremist AfD, the far-right German party. (Two of the party's leaders are under investigation for taking foreign money.) So not a Nazi, but perhaps Nazi-ish. She and Alito probably have a lot in common.

New disclosures from the Supreme Court justice show he was gifted some $900 in concert tickets from Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, the CEO of an anti-LGBTQ group. The corruption is staggering. https://t.co/rXP8BA5Igh — CdSmithy (@cd_smithy) September 7, 2024

"Oh. The American Supreme Court judge Samuel Alito apparently accepted concert tickets worth $900 as a gift from Hans-Georg Maaßen's good friend *Gloria von Thurn und Taxis. They know each other and give each other presents"



Holy crap! She's German Far Right #AfD