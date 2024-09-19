'Utterly Failed': Rudy Giuliani Loses Latest Court Case

A desperate Rudy Giuliani tried to sue President Biden for defamation for calling him a 'Russian pawn,' but a federal judge dismissed the case saying Rudy utterly failed to carry his burden of proof.
Giuliani's career is in shambles after carrying Trump's water during his presidency.
Promoting the BIG LIE has put his own finances in ruins and he's become a laughingstock.
Giuliani has defamed more people than I can count so it's even more ridiculous he tried to sue President Biden. I guess the saying "desperate people take desperate measures" fits Rudy like shoe polish.