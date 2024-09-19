'Utterly Failed': Rudy Giuliani Loses Latest Court Case

A desperate Rudy Giuliani tried to sue President Biden for defamation for calling him a 'Russian pawn,' but a federal judge dismissed the case saying Rudy utterly failed to carry his burden of proof.

A federal judge has tossed Rudy Giuliani's defamation lawsuit against Joe Biden, saying he had "utterly failed" to carry his burden. https://t.co/RIld31Zsuw pic.twitter.com/MS6xaV6P2N — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 16, 2024

Giuliani's career is in shambles after carrying Trump's water during his presidency.

Promoting the BIG LIE has put his own finances in ruins and he's become a laughingstock.

Giuliani has defamed more people than I can count so it's even more ridiculous he tried to sue President Biden. I guess the saying "desperate people take desperate measures" fits Rudy like shoe polish.