'Stupidest Rich People': O'Donnell Mocks Donald's Economic Club Audience

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell nailed it after Donald spoke at the Economic Club of New York over the audience applauding after the felon rambled incoherently.

O'Donnell pointed out that they were “clapping for the man who they watched try to overthrow the results of a presidential election.”

The MSNBC host played a clip of Donald saying:

Caracas, Venezuela, has almost no crime. Next year, I'm going to suggest that the Economic Club hold its meeting in Caracas because we'll be safer than we are in our country if they win. We'll be far safer.

"Now, just think about how stupid you have to be to say that," O'Donnell said. "Then think about how stupid you have to be to clap for that."

He noted that the Economic Club members "work in New York City every day every day," not Caracas and they are "very happily getting richer every day and living in complete safety 24 hours a day in New York City."

"The New York Economic Club is not a club of economists; it's mostly Wall Street types," he said, adding that they've become "much richer during the four years of the Biden-Harris administration."

"Now I knew how stupid the speaker was before he opened his mouth there today, but I really did not know how stupid so many members of the New York Economic Club are until I heard their reactions to the stupidest person who has ever spoken to them," he added.

Lawrence O'Donnell is all of us after hearing the audience applaud a ridiculously stupid man incoherently rambling about Caracas. The felon should be easy to beat, but his lint-licking, fire-breathing supporters want his criminal ass back in the White House. And the wealthy elite want Trump's tax breaks. They would sell out this country, propping up a man who puts democracy on the brink so they can fatten their bank accounts.

That's the timeline we're in right now.