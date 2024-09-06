'Stupidest Rich People': O'Donnell Mocks Donald's Economic Club Audience

Trump rambled incoherently, and his wealthy audience applauded him.
By Conover KennardSeptember 6, 2024

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell nailed it after Donald spoke at the Economic Club of New York over the audience applauding after the felon rambled incoherently.

O'Donnell pointed out that they were “clapping for the man who they watched try to overthrow the results of a presidential election.”

The MSNBC host played a clip of Donald saying:

Caracas, Venezuela, has almost no crime.

Next year, I'm going to suggest that the Economic Club hold its meeting in Caracas because we'll be safer than we are in our country if they win.

We'll be far safer.

"Now, just think about how stupid you have to be to say that," O'Donnell said. "Then think about how stupid you have to be to clap for that."

He noted that the Economic Club members "work in New York City every day every day," not Caracas and they are "very happily getting richer every day and living in complete safety 24 hours a day in New York City."

"The New York Economic Club is not a club of economists; it's mostly Wall Street types," he said, adding that they've become "much richer during the four years of the Biden-Harris administration."

"Now I knew how stupid the speaker was before he opened his mouth there today, but I really did not know how stupid so many members of the New York Economic Club are until I heard their reactions to the stupidest person who has ever spoken to them," he added.

Lawrence O'Donnell is all of us after hearing the audience applaud a ridiculously stupid man incoherently rambling about Caracas. The felon should be easy to beat, but his lint-licking, fire-breathing supporters want his criminal ass back in the White House. And the wealthy elite want Trump's tax breaks. They would sell out this country, propping up a man who puts democracy on the brink so they can fatten their bank accounts.

That's the timeline we're in right now.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon