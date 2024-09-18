Susan Rice Warns Trump Is Coming For Naturalized Citizens

Of course, the voters who really need to hear this aren't watching Morning Joe, but hopefully their family members will spread the word.

"Donald Trump is doubling down on his promise to carry out large-scale deportations of migrants if he retakes the White House. The former president stated last week he'd start the program in Springfield, Ohio, where he and his running mate J.D. Vance continue to push the lies about Haitian migrants eating pets," Mika Brzezinski said this morning.

"And the wake of those comments on social media posted by senior adviser Stephen Miller has resurfaced from last year highlighting the denaturalization project that began in the Trump administration with plans to turbocharge it during a second Trump term."

"This is really quite terrifying. We've heard for many, many months about his plans for mass deportations of undocumented persons here in the United States. That would be hugely violent and disruptive, separating families, causing millions to be expelled through the use of force, but what he's saying now is something quite different and even more scary," Rice said.

"He has said very clearly that he is going to deport immigrants who are here legally, but he said something that's even more outrageous, and that is what is reflected in Stephen Miller's social media post, and that is that he will expel and denaturalize American citizens -- American citizens who were not born here."

She pointed out that in the Trump administration, they set up an office in the Justice Department to denaturalize American citizens and not just those that were convicted of crimes, those are already subject to denaturalization if they have done some very violent crime or obtained their citizenship unlawfully.

"We're talking about a massive increase in the number of people that they try to ship out of the country on false pretenses because perhaps they don't like the countries from which they came. Can you imagine what that means for this country when American citizens who are here lawfully, living their lives with their family can one day wake up and find themselves denaturalized and deported, and now that the Supreme Court has said that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, if God forbid it were to be him again, can do whatever he wants in the office of the presidency with immunity, this is a recipe for mass expulsion of American citizens," she warned.