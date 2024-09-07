Tarlov Zings Trump For Incoherent Response On Childcare

Fox's Jessica Tarlov actually got a concession from her idiot co-host on The Five when she asked any of them to defend the incoherent nonsense that came out of Trump's mouth on how he'd help pay for childcare if God forbid he's allowed back into the Oval Office.

The segment started off attacking Harris for her proposal to tax unrealized capital gains, which was criticized by billionaire Mark Cuban, who also happens to support Harris, and Tarlov managed to actually move the conversation from attacking Harris to focusing on Trump and the nonsense that came out of his mouth this Thursday.

TARLOV: But today was also about Donald Trump's economic speech, and we watched a lot of it, and I would dare any of you to listen to his answer on childcare and tell me what the hell he was talking about. It was one of the more incoherent things I've ever heard. He thinks tariffs are going to pay for everything. We know that they are a tax on the consumer. But, this really highlights a big problem, that everyone is saying well, Trump is so transparent and Trump is out there, and that's all that matters. What matters is the content of what he is saying, and none of it is explainable. This issue, which is a big priority for people, obviously essential plank of what is going on in the Harris campaign, he doesn't have an answer beside tariffs and JD Vance yesterday was talking about just have grandma and grandpa do more, that that's some sort of solution for people. Going to half energy prices come a drill, baby, drill, even though we are producing more oil than we ever have before, leading the world, more tax cuts for the rich, and tariffs are the only way that we are going to be paying for it. GUTFELD: I think tariffs are designed to punish countries who subsidize their products... TARLOV: But they don't work that way. GUTFELD: You know, for specific countries they do. Look, I know... TARLOV: You know what? GUTFELD: I know tariffs. TARLOV: I dated tariffs. GUTFELD: [laughter] Alright. TARLOV: I'll take that as a victory. GUTFELD: You can have it. You can have it. But I'm not that interested in the topic.

I hate to break it to you Greg, but every single household in the country worried about how they're going to pay for daycare, and all of the people that care about those families and that are trying to help them are very interested in the topic.

Keep talking right along with Trump and Vance and we'll see how it works out for all of you in November.

What an out of touch, weird elitist to act like this issue doesn't matter or isn't one that he can be bothered to think about as soon as his idiotic talking points are challenged.