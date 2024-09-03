Treaty Of Paris Signed On This Day

On Sept 3rd, 1783 a major alliance was formed.
By John AmatoSeptember 3, 2024

The United States and Europe come to terms after we won the Revolutionary war.

In 1782, the US began peace negotiations with England but it didn't include France until the following year.

History:

The American Revolution officially comes to an end when representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Spain and France sign the Treaty of Paris on September 3, 1783. The signing signified America’s status as a free nation, as Britain formally recognized the independence of its 13 former American colonies, and the boundaries of the new republic were agreed upon: Florida north to the Great Lakes and the Atlantic coast west to the Mississippi River.

The Treaty of Paris was ratified by the Continental Congress on January 14, 1784.

I had forgotten that Franklin demanded The Brits turn over Canada entirely.

Open thread it up.

Discussion

