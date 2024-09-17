Trump Blames 'Inflammatory Language' For Latest Attempt To Shoot Him

Donald Trump wasted no time blaming President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the latest failed possible attempt on his life.

Trump talked to Fox Digital and used Ryan Wesley Routh, who supported Trump in 2016, as a tool of the left.

"He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it," Trump said of the gunman in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out."

Inflammatory rhetoric, much?

Trump pointed to Biden and Harris’ past comments casting Trump as a "threat to democracy," while telling Americans they are "unity" leaders. "They are the opposite," Trump said. "These are people that want to destroy our country." He added: "It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat."

In the same article, Trump said Biden and Harris are destroying America which is typical of his campaigning.

Trump just can't stop lying, or using inflammatory rhetoric.

"They use highly inflammatory language," he said. "I can use it too — far better than they can — but I don’t."

"Inflammatory language" is 95% of Trump's campaign strategy. Saying he "hates Taylor Swift" or that the New York Times is a "threat to democracy" is mild coming from him, but other posts like this one from Truth Social where he writes:

The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust. Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse! Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin. OUR BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED, AND THE TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS, AND MENTALLY INSANE, IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM AMERICAN CITIES AND TOWNS, DEPORTED BACK TO THEIR COUNTIES OF ORIGIN. WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT. THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Projection is his first line of defense. Everything he shoots at Harris and Biden is something he says and does all the time.

Maybe he should look in the mirror and tone it down.