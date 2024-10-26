'Black Insurrectionist' X Account Is A White Guy Who Owes $6.7M In Taxes

As it happens, the guy behind the "Black Insurrectionist" Xitter account, which widely spread a disgusting fabrication about Tim Walz and baseless claims about Vice President Kamala Harris, is a white dude from upstate New York who owes more than $6.7 million in back taxes, the Associated Press reports.

Jason G. Palmer, the "Black Insurrectionist," recently claimed that he'd been in touch with a former student of Walz's who sexually abused him years ago when he was a teacher and football coach.

Many individuals, including Ted Cruz, fell for Palmer's lies. Palmer amassed a massive following of over 300,000 gullible MAGA fans. Interestingly, Palmer garnered that massive following in just one year. His account was launched in November of 2023.

According to the AP's meticulous report, Palmer has a dubious history of being accused of defrauding business partners and lenders, and he has struggled with drug addiction. The FBI raided Palmer's home over a decade ago.

Palmer is a perfect example of MAGA, a movement rooted in lies, deception, and fraud. I'm curious about how this guy owes so much in back taxes. He's 51 years old.