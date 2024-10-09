Stupid Of The Day: 'But People Eat Cats In Venezuela!'

CNBC host Joe Kernen mocked Republican pollster Frank Luntz (and defended Trump) by announcing that Venezuelans eat cats and dogs.

Nobody asked about Venezuela, but is Trump planning to flee there post-election? He sure does mention Caracas a LOT.

Luntz joined the Squawk Box crew and discussed VP Harris' 60 Minutes interview. The topic is 'Harris making inroads with Republican voters.' She's in the lead at this point in the election. After Luntz explained his analysis, MAGA Joe Kernan came into the picture and would have none of it.

KERNEN:...Frank, unless polls are suddenly better, right? LUNTZ: No, and please, let me be clear. I'm not. KERNEN: You're still worried about the cats, people eating cats, which they did down in Venezuela I'm glad you finally got over that. I thought you were going to cry. LUNTZ: Well, the issue right now, the issue is affordability and immigration, and it's whichever candidate addresses those two issues is the candidate that wins. It is a jump ball. It is unclear right now. And you're correct that she is not being as specific as the voters want, but you're incorrect. At least she's begun to answer the questions.

During the presidential debate, Trump said, "They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live." That was the single most humiliating moment in presidential debate history and has helped push Kamala Harris into the lead.

Kerne has long been MAGA Joe. He will apologize, defend and lie for demented Donald.

Attacking Venezuelans to soft-pedal Trump's moronic claims based on wingnut rumors is as bad as it gets.